Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $54.59 million and $9.45 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

