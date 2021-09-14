Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.