Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in August

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ALFFF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

