Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in August

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ALFFF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
About Alfa
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.