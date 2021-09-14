Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

