Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $2.04 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004330 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $10.70 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00581643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.10 or 0.02481266 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,774,293,026 coins and its circulating supply is 5,235,347,932 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.