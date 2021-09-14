Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Alico has increased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 54,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,786. Alico has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alico stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Alico worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

