Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $277.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the highest is $289.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

