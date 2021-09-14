Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.82

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 3756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

