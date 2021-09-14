Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Alkermes worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.22, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

