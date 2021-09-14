All Sports Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $983,883.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00144085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00779145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

