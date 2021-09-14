Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $300.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

