Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

