Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.64

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 6178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 234,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

