Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 73.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 115.4% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.