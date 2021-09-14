AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0307 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $280,607.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

