Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,827,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 108,132 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

