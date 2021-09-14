Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 160.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

