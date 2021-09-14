Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 49,396 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 41,163.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $754,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

