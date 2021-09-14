Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,365 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 64.5% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.