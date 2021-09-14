Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

