Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16,366.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $700.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.