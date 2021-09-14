Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 69,237 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 49,104.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,237 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

PSTG stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.