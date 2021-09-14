Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cambium Networks worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMBM. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

