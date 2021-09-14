Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14,264.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.