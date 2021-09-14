Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

