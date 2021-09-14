Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE:AAN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

