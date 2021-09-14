Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $700.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $689.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.33. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

