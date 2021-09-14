Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,108 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2,300.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,087. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

