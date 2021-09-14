Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 170.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 634,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 191,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $5,620,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

