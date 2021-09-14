Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 41,163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $754,337 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

