Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,632 shares of company stock worth $65,490,459. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $280.71 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.14.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

