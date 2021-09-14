Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14,264.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.