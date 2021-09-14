Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOSL opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

