Alpha Quark Token Price Reaches $4.13 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for $4.13 or 0.00008742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00142872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.89 or 0.00807020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043794 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.