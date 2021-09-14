Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,861.56. 16,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,755.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

