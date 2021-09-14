Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cibc World Markets Corp’s Largest Position

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 11.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,635,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,860.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,755.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.