Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,874.14. 23,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,755.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,461.94. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

