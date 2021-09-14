Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,859.57 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,714.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,422.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

