Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.20 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56). 244,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 766,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWE. Barclays began coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.21. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

