ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 2,676.2% in August

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 2,676.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $$9.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

