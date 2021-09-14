Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.03

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.03 ($42.39) and traded as low as €31.71 ($37.31). Alstom shares last traded at €31.76 ($37.36), with a volume of 2,026,021 shares.

ALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.11 ($56.60).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.27.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

