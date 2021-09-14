AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 4,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

