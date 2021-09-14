AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.06

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.06 and last traded at C$26.14, with a volume of 218348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.27.

The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

