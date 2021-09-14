Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Short Interest Update

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AHGIF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Alternate Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get Alternate Health alerts:

Alternate Health Company Profile

Alternate Health Corp. is a medical cannabis company, which engages in the research, education, production, and laboratories to increase the awareness, regulatory compliance, and appropriate usage of cannabinoids in modern medical practices. It operates through the Laboratory and Toxicology Services; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alternate Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternate Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.