Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Short Interest Update

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AHGIF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Alternate Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Alternate Health Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Alternate Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternate Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.