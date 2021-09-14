Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 42498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

