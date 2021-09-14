Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.58. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

