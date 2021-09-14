Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,331.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

