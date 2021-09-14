Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,331.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
