Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,464.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,331.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

