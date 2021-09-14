Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,331.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

