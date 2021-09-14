Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,331.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

